​I am pleased to say that the Charter Trustees have again provided funding for this year.

This year, our events will include an Easter Fun Day, St Georges Day and hopefully, the return of Worksop By the Sea.

We thank the Charter Trustees for their funding, support and commitment to help our town centre businesses which in turn benefit from the extra footfall on event days.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Last week, we received the news that Bassetlaw District Council had been successful with its levelling up bid. The bid for £20m was a little short but I understand it is to be topped up by the district council and a partner organisation.

This is great news for the future of Worksop.

Over the last few years, town centres, and particularly retail, have seen a drop in footfall, and much needs to be done to encourage visitors and customers back.

Town centres now need to offer more than retail: they need to be a place to shop, eat and have fun.

I am sure that redeveloping the Priory Centre to include leisure facilities is a step in the right direction.

This week, I attended a meeting to discuss the night-time economy in Worksop town centre.

Early last year, North Notts BID commissioned a night-time economy study to help understand the business needs of the trade at this time.

It’s important to remember that the town does not only have its shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs that are open during the day, but also has many businesses that are open long after the shops close.

These businesses often rely on different types of customers and support.

We will aim to take actions to help the night-time economy.

Later this year, we will welcome Japan Fest to Worksop.

We will be working with local businesses to ensure some of these visitors enjoy a look around our shops and hopefully spend in our shops and venues.