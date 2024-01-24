Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Rural communities don’t always get their fair share of funding but through the REPF, we have been able to support 10 community groups in the district who are sharing more than £267,000 for projects such as a wildlife discovery area, outdoor exercise and play equipment, and the installation of solar panels.

More than £307,000 has been granted to support eight rural businesses with renewable heating, building refits and new equipment among other things.

Through the UKSPF, we are also supporting a number of arts, heritage, cultural and creative projects that include creative therapies for people fighting cancer, a sculpture celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, helping small businesses to provide healthy activities during school holidays, and projects that promote pride in place.

This is in addition to supporting more than 50 businesses to reduce their carbon emissions and their energy bills with a range of energy audits and grants.

Finally, our partners Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service will be overseeing the distribution of £337,250 to the community and voluntary sector.

A second round of funding is now available through the UKSPF and REPF grants, so please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk to learn whether your community group or business could apply for funding.

A Full Council meeting is taking place on Thursday this week where councillors will consider a number of reports.

Key areas of focus include the Housing Capital Programme which commits to spending over £117 million on tenants’ homes over the next five years and a new commercial strategy which will help the council to be

more financially stable in the face of a reduction in the council’s core spending power, as a result of the proposed Local Government Finance Settlement.

Councillors have also put forward a number of motions, one of which asks the council to establish a working group that will focus on flooding and drive forward calls for meaningful investment from the Government and other agencies for local flood alleviation schemes.