Column: For most of us it's hard to see what all the fuss is about over inheritance tax

There has been a lot of talk recently about inheritance tax. According to research, it’s a tax that many people think is unfair, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

When focus groups are asked, “Do you think it’s right that you should be able to pass on your wealth to your children?” they tend to answer in the affirmative. Of course they do. It’s the least you want for your kids.

The good news is, even with inheritance tax, you can pass your wealth to your offspring. Only the top four per cent of estates actually pay any. It’s like putting duty on caviar. In theory 96 per cent of people in those surveys would be in favour, but it’s never explained to us that way.

Only the very richest people have to pay. Anything under £325,000 you don’t pay a penny on. Anything above that, you only pay tax on the amount above. If you left £325,001 you’re paying tax on £1.

It’s 40 per cent but that drops to 36 per cent if you leave some money to charity. If you are in the top four per cent of estates there’s probably a private school you can leave money to that has charity status.

It’s odd that inheritance tax is the one that people dislike so much. All of the other taxes I hate more because you have to pay those while I’m still alive. When I’m dead, do whatever you want with my money, just delete my internet history.

People say that you have already paid tax on the money when you earned it, why should it be taxed again when you pass it on? Well, the same is true for VAT. You paid income tax when you earned it and then you’re taxed again when you spend it.

Cutting VAT would stimulate the economy. Cutting inheritance tax doesn’t. If there’s one thing we know about the money that’s being handed down is that if the parents weren’t spending it, maybe the children won’t.

Income tax might make people work less. VAT might make people spend less but inheritance tax has never made anyone die less.

During a cost of living crisis, it would be strange to reduce the cost on dying. Let’s look at VAT. There’s VAT on chocolate biscuits. There are some days when they are an essential.

Why don’t national newspapers, politicians and TV presenters ever put these points across about inheritance tax? It’s hard to say but the media moguls, MPs who also have seconds jobs as consultants, and TV stars might be in a certain four per cent.

