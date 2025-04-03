Column: Find out more about how you can vote in forthcoming elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local elections will take place in Bassetlaw on Thursday, May 1, where residents will be asked to have their say on who represents them at Nottinghamshire County Council, in addition to two district council by-elections in Sturton and Beckingham wards, writes David Armiger, returning officer for Bassetlaw and chief executive at Bassetlaw District Council.

Earlier this week, Notices of Statements of Persons Nominated were published, which provides a full list of candidates who have put themselves forward for election in the nine Bassetlaw wards.

As always there are several ways you can have your say in these elections, but first you must be registered on the electoral roll or have applied to register by midnight on Friday, April 11.

Poll Cards have now started to be posted out to residents. If you are currently registered to vote in person, but wish to vote by post, you need to register before 5pm on Monday, April 14, or if you need to register for a proxy vote, you can do this up to 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

If you are going away and want to check when you would receive your postal vote pack, please contact the Elections Team at [email protected] or on 01909 533252.

Another thing to remember is when you vote you will be asked to show an accepted form of photographic dentification. To check the full list of accepted Voter ID, visit the Electoral Commission’s website.

However, if you don’t have an accepted form of ID you have until 5pm on Wednesday, April 23, to register for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate. You can register via the Gov.uk website, or you can contact the council’s elections team.

If you would like to know more about the elections taking place in Bassetlaw, please visit our website www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

Meanwhile over the coming week, communities across the district are getting together to give their local areas a spruce up as part of Bassetlaw’s Spring Clean event.

It’s taking place until Saturday, April 12, and coincides with part of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean.

Last year we had over 60 litter picks take place, all of which helped residents freshen up their local areas, and we look forward to seeing more communities taking part again this year.

With the weather getting warmer, it’s a great way to get outdoors as well as getting your steps up.