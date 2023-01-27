Council officers have been working on plans for the redevelopment of the town centre for several years. It has taken a long time for the Government to match our ambition with cash, but last week’s announcement represents progress.

Since then, we’ve started background work to turn the Priory Centre into a more family-orientated area. This includes creating a trampoline park, a climbing wall, a bowling alley and a soft play centre – all suggestions provided by the public as part of extensive consultation over recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ll also be creating a ‘green corridor’ in the town centre by smartening up the canal towpath, building a new footbridge and creating more green spaces.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

We have a very tight timescale to deliver this project and are working towards a completion date in spring 2025.

Since the announcement was made, I’ve been asked by lots of residents why only Worksop has been given money.

The Government determined that only one bid could be submitted per parliamentary constituency, “to focus resources for delivery in a challenging economic environment”.

I know this is frustrating for residents elsewhere in the district and beyond, with just over a fifth of the 525 bids being successful. However, there is £1 billion left in the Levelling Up Fund and at the same time as delivering the Worksop project, we are committed to preparing another application for Bassetlaw.

79 per cent of local authority submissions went unrewarded on this occasion. It is a stark reminder that councils shouldn’t be put in direct competition with each other to receive much-needed funds.

I strongly believe local representatives should be given the resources to get on with delivering for their communities, rather than Whitehall deciding what is best for our area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have a broad and bold vision for the whole of the district and, having been successful in securing money from the Levelling Up Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Safer Streets Fund in recent months,as well as landing the STEP fusion energy project, we are very excited about Bassetlaw’s future.

I look forward to telling you more about these plans in future columns.