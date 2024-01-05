Firstly, I would like to wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year.Hopefully we will see some exciting changes in the town centre over the next few months, including the refurbishment of the Priory centre with the introduction of new leisure facilities.

​At our December Business Forum meeting, we discussed Bassetlaw District Council’s proposed plans to move Worksop market from the high street to an indoor location. High street business owners were extremely concerned as to how this may affect their business due to the possibility of decreased footfall.

The public consultation ends this week. The Business Forum and market traders will receive an update on the consultation shortly.

Last month, I had the pleasure of attending a reception at No 10 Downing Street.

My visit was arranged by Brendan Clarke-Smith MP in appreciation of my work in the community. He stated on his social media that ‘it was a pleasure to have Philip Jackson from Worksop Business Forum CIC visit 10 Downing Street. This was a great opportunity to be able to say thank you to Philip for his work in the community and we also heard a speech from Security Minister Tom Tugendhat MP.

‘Having town centres we can be proud of is something I am very passionate about and we want to make sure everybody is able to have a safe and satisfying experience using them.’

A Worksop business has been one of the first to take advantage of a Bassetlaw area wide energy audit. The Acorn Theatre has taken the first steps to find out more about their carbon footprint. They hope the audit will put forward ways in which they can reduce their carbon footprint and potentially make future savings.

Small businesses with up to 49 employees can apply for an energy audit and, a grant of up to £5,000 towards decarbonisation projects.