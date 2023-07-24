Column: Excitement is steadily mounting ahead of Tour of Britain’s visit to our county

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

I recently paid a visit to St Mary’s CofE Primary School in Edwinstowe where children helped

me to launch the route through Nottinghamshire and it was wonderful to see the excitement on their faces.

Our launch of the route put the spotlight onto some of the smaller communities that the tour will pass through, including Carburton, Girton, Norwell, Egmanton and Dunham to name a few, and if you haven’t had a look at the full route yet, I encourage you to visit our website to find out whether some of the biggest names in cycling will be coming to your community!

You may know that every year we ask communities across Nottinghamshire to ‘dress up’ to welcome the tour as part of our ‘Best dressed town or village’ competition and this year will

be no different.

In previous years we have seen miles of bunting, flags, yellow bikes and creative displays and I am excited to see which community will win this accolade for 2023.

All of the details about how to take part can be found on our website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/culture-leisure/sport/tour-of-britain/competitions

I was recently very proud to help to shortlist entries for our Tour of Britain competitions aimed at primary school aged children.

I was recently very proud to help to shortlist entries for our Tour of Britain competitions aimed at primary school aged children.

This year we saw so many bright and colourful designs and it was incredibly difficult to choose just a few to go through to the public vote on social media.

I would like to say a personal thank you to all those children who took the time to enter our competitions to design the staring flag, the winner’s trophy and a cycling jersey to present to the winner and I am very much looking forward to seeing the winning designs once they have been made!

There’s still time for young people to get involved with the Tour of Britain through our short story competition.

We’re looking for imaginative short stories of no more than 500 words about a cycling adventure and I am so pleased that children will be able to enjoy this alongside this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, run by Inspire Libraries.

This year’s reading challenge theme is ‘Ready, set, read!’ themed around the power of sport, play and games, I have no doubt that this will help some of our budding authors across Nottinghamshire to get ideas for their cycling adventure short stories!

Our short story competition is open for children aged between 4 and 11 and entries close on

Sunday, August 13.

The winning stories will be read out over the tannoy at this year’s race.

More details can be found on our website:

leisure/sport/tour-of-britain/competitions/competitions-for-children

