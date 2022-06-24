We reached out to businesses, schools and other local organisations to help support the day and play a part in the town’s celebrations.

The event was opened by Madelaine Richardson, chairman of the council.

Many organisations attended. Worksop Sea Cadets took to their rowing machines and completed a 70 mile row throughout the day.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

The Army Cadets promoted their group whilst some of the cadets walked around town in camouflage clothing, this was great for the children.

Worksop Air Cadets put on set parade marches at varying times through the day.

The Polish Saturday school children dressed in traditional costumes and presented a fabulous traditional dance.

Other demonstrations included the Endeavor Dojo team, a Polish kickboxing group, Blyth Players and Zebra Dance Studio.

The circus skills team demonstrated their skills and taught the children how to juggle and perform other circus acts.

There was a queue throughout the day for free face painting.

DJ Crystal provided music and karaoke throughout the day and even though the afternoon started to get cold it did not bother the children as they continued dancing whilst the adults enjoyed sandwiches which had been kindly donated by Greencore.

The Middleton’s office development which includes Brewer’s Yard and Skittle Alley is near completion,with office space available to suit various sizes of businesses.

The Business Forum invited the councils levelling up team to its June meeting.

The meeting was well attended and we all gained a deeper understanding of the council’s Bid forlevelling up funds.

This Saturday Worksop Football Club will welcome hundreds of fans from Barnsley, so we expectmore people in the town which will be good for our local economy.

Good luck Worksop.

Whilst on the subject of sport, local businesses and the public are being asked to help children by donating unwanted sports clothing to the Worksop Boot Room box at Café Neo in the Priory Centre.