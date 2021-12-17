I’m sure that, like me, many of you are looking forward to enjoying the festivities.

However, we must still be mindful of our responsibilities to help keep ourselves and others safe while getting together.

Last week, the Government announced its Plan B measures in order to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister announced plans to offer a booster jab to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of the month.

If you are eligible for your booster vaccination, please take up this offer.

You can book an appointment through the NHS website, by calling 119 or you can check with your GP to see what vaccine sessions are available to you.

As well as vaccinating ourselves, simple measures such as wearing face masks in certain situations, regular testing and simple things like washing your hands more often and opening windows when gathering indoors can all help to reduce the risks of catching and passing on Covid-19.

The pressure on the NHS is still high and, by adapting our behaviour even slightly, this may reduce the number of people who require more serious care and hospitalisation over Christmas.

People working in the NHS, emergency services, carers and essential workers have all faced a relentless 18 months in battling the effects of Covid-19.

I am extremely appreciative of their efforts so far, especially during this time of the year when many of them will be working hard, while many of us are tucking into our Christmas dinner.

Thank you for your dedication.

I will certainly be thinking of you during the festive period and I hope that you have time to relax and enjoy a very well-earned rest.

This leaves me with just one more thing to say.

I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.