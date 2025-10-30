Column: Drain fine was a real storm in a coffee cup

Normally I write about minor irritations and blow them up like they’re global catastrophes. This week the news has done that for me. A woman was fined £150 for pouring a little bit of coffee down a public drain, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

The woman behind this environmental crime is Burcu Yesilyurt and she was just about to get on a bus. She didn’t want to risk spilling the coffee on the bus.

That’s wise as you might get a fine for doing that. So she tipped the last bit of coffee down a drain.

Three council workers swooped. Three seems excessive. That’s three fewer than the police send over a tweet, and three more than the bin men in some UK postcodes.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Ms Yesilyurt said she found the encounter’ quite intimidating’ and was left feeling ‘shaky’ on her way to work. Though she’d just downed a coffee, so the shakiness might’ve been caffeine, not council.

The officers fined her £150 under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, reduced to £100 if she paid within 14 days. Thankfully it’s also reduced to £0 if you go to the newspapers and people find out about this silly law.

The council revoked the fine but when it released a statement about the issue it pointed out that it was correct to issue it in the first place. Imagine backing down while still pointing out that you were right. That council sounds like wife material.

There are foul drains, which lead to processing, and storm drains, which don’t. They’re designed for rainwater, complete with road grime, gutter muck, rat wee, and the occasional fox turd. A splash of coffee hardly tips the balance.

It is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act to dispose of waste ‘in a manner likely to pollute water or land’. Is it really likely that 100ml of coffee will pollute anything? I know we haven’t has as much rain in October as normal but we can handle a cup.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Last year, a council handed out a £400 littering fine to someone who put an envelope in a public bin. Part of me starts to think this is a money-making scheme. If you can’t raise council tax to where you’d like it, dish out enough fines for parking, littering and coffee spills and you can plug your budgetary black hole.

The real kicker? While we risk fines for a splash of coffee, water companies are still dumping human waste into rivers, and handing out bonuses like it’s a job well done.