Column: Don't miss this chance to give your views over the future of our region

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

The devolution deal offers a guaranteed funding stream worth at least £1.14 billion.

And because this funding can be used to draw in new investment, the real long-term economic benefit is likely to be in the billions.

It’s a great opportunity to address historically low funding in our region.

We could use this funding to improve our area with better transport, skills training, infrastructure, and housing, as well as an improved greener environment.

Crucially, it would mean more investment in our region that we can use to boost our local economy for more and better jobs.

As well as the long-term funding, devolution also offers an extra £17 million for new homes, £9 million for retrofitting existing houses with external wall insulation, and the chance to bring in money for £18 million of local low carbon and housing projects, which we otherwise wouldn’t have access to.

Devolution also means that we would have more local say over major decisions made for our area, rather than these being decided for us in Whitehall.

It would also mean a directly elected mayor for Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Derby, and Nottingham.

The role of the mayor would be to look at issues affecting the whole area, see the bigger picture, and give our region more of a voice.

Other areas in England with devolved powers and funding have been able to use their bigger profile and influence to build on their deals, and we would have those opportunities too, in future spending reviews.

A consultation about devolution for our area is taking place until January 9.

It’s your chance to find out more about the proposals and to give your views on the future of our region. I’d strongly encourage you to take part.

If the plans go ahead, as I hope they will, it will mean a fairer share of funding and a better deal for our area from 2024 onwards.