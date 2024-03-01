Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Jake and Giorgia Hawkins have opened CrazySpuds on Cuckoo Wharf. The husband-and-wife team specialise in jacket potatoes with a range of homemade toppings, cold sandwiches and salad boxes using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

Other new arrivals include J-K relax and tan on Ryton Place who currently offer classic and French manicure, brow and lash tint, leg wax and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Chapter Tattoo artist have opened at the top of Bridge Street and Academy Hair are at the top of Potter Street.

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is the chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Planning permission has been granted for a wine bar at No 77 Bridge Street (old Savvy Shopper). When completed they plan to open Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 3am. I look forward to meeting the team.

I would like to thank our local police force who assisted Trading Standard officers with visits to two town centre off licenses. The visits focused on tackling the sale of illicit tobacco products and illegal disposable vapes.

One of the premises was identified from the visit as selling illegal vapes with a total of approximately

£5,740 being located and seized.

​”The business forum has backed plans for a new train route to provide Worksop with a direct route to London”, says the forum’s chairman Philip Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Business Forum has backed plans for a new train route to provide Worksop with a direct route to London. FirstGroup has submitted the first phase of its application for the new open access rail service for its operator Hull Trains.

Bringing a direct London rail route to Worksop will be a boost to local businesses and, will complement the regeneration work that is due to take place in the town centre and wider district.

Some of our stores both in and around town continue to suffer from shop theft. Shoplifting is a serious offence and the majority of stores are members of Shopwatch, which works with the police in dealing with offenders.

There are currently over 70 shoplifters banned from Worksop stores. If you see a shoplifter operating please inform store staff immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement