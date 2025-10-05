Column: Digital ID plan conjures up unwelcome memories of the 90s

It looks like we will have to get our digital IDs ready. The Labour government has announced plans to bring in the scheme. With Pulp, Oasis, and now plans to make us all have ID, the 90s are back again, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

That may be why I feel uneasy about the plan. I didn’t like it back in the 90s when Tony Blair wanted to bring it in. Many of us grew up learning about World War II at school and watching Cold War thrillers. We weren’t the side that had to show our papers. That feeling stayed with us.

This new scheme would involve having an app on your smartphone that would act as your digital ID. What happens to those people who don’t have a smartphone? What happens to the slightly more mature smartphone users who take ages to get their glasses on to open an app? I’m sure I’ll be stuck behind one of those in the queue.

What happens if you have a flat battery? We’ve all done it, you use your phone a lot on the train and don’t have your charger with you. Would I not be allowed to work till I find a plug socket?

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Maybe the big worry I have is that this would be a Government IT scheme. When was the last time they managed to do one of those on time and on budget?

I shouldn’t worry because there’s no way this will be up and running before I’m too old to work anyway.

Another worry is that it will be hacked. If they can get to Marks and Spencer they can probably get to the Government. And even if it does work, can we trust an app on our phones?

If you have a conversation near your phone about a new product you are thinking of buying you somehow find adverts for that item when you use your phone next? I don’t mind being spied on when it gets me a deal on things I want to buy, but I don’t want the Government listening to what I have been saying about them. I’ll be serving a Lucy Connolly term.

They say this will help to stop illegal immigration. Although, anyone who comes to the UK illegally can’t work unless it’s in the black economy and I don’t think they check all your papers to work in that.

We already have a National Insurance number that you need to be able to work in the UK. Seeing as we’re paying more National Insurance these days we might as well start using it.