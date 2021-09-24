Column: Cultural exchange creates historic moment in Bassetlaw

Our guests are direct relatives of the Native Americans who first encountered the religious separatists who had travelled across the Atlantic and landed on the shores of Massachusetts in 1620.

If you learnt about the Mayflower Pilgrims in school, you were probably told the story from the perspective of the European settlers. However, as part of this exchange and our Wampanoag Perspective Project, we are now able to tell the same story from the perspective of the Native Americans.

It is a fascinating story and one that the next generation of Bassetlaw children will be hearing this week as they visit Bassetlaw Museum to learn about Native American Culture, our shared history and watch the assembly of a Wetu, a Native American dwelling.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Members of the public can also visit the museum each afternoon and experience a cultural showcase on Saturday where members of the Wampanoag Nation will performing traditional songs and dances. I hope you can make it.

This week is National Recycle Week, which is an opportunity for us all to take a moment and refresh our memory with what can and cannot go in your blue bin. Unfortunately, in Nottinghamshire there are only certain items that can be recycled though our curb side collections and we appreciate that at times this can be a little confusing.

It’s extremely important that we all try to recycle as much of our waste as possible, and if you head to the council’s website you will be able to find a list of all the things that can be recycled in your blue bin, and information about where you can recycle other household items.

Finally, with the news that energy prices are on the rise, it is a worrying time for those who are already struggling to pay their bills. However, as a council we work with lots of charities and organisations to ensure that help is out there.

Members of the Wampanoag Nation are pictured constructing a Wetu, a Native American dwelling, in the grounds of Bassetlaw Museum.