Column: Covid-19 hasn’t disappeared so we must still exercise caution

The legal authority to remove the majority of these restraints will happen on Monday, July 19, on what some people have dubbed ‘Freedom Day’.

While this day has been a long time coming, and it will be exciting to be able to return to some kind of normality, Covid-19 has not simply disappeared.

We must still exercise caution and make our own informed judgements as to how we can continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from coronavirus.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Thanks to the heroic efforts of the NHS, the majority of our local population has received both doses of the vaccine, which we hope will protect our local healthcare systems from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks and months.

But the next few weeks will be telling and, as cases of the virus continue to rise, we must still continue to do some of the things that have become second nature to us.

Last week, I was delighted to have a look around Larwood House Independent Living Centre, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation to make it a modern, comfortable and fantastic place for our older generation to live.

Larwood House is the first of five Independent Living Centres in the district to be completely refurbished as Bassetlaw District Council will be investing more than £72.6 million in tenants’ homes over the next five years.

This is an extremely exciting project so look out for more details in the coming weeks.

Finally, I would like to praise our men’s national football team for their fantastic efforts throughout the Euro 2020 tournament and in my eyes, they did the nation proud.

I believe that the abuse some of the players have been subjected to since the final on Sunday evening is abhorrent and has no place in the game or society.

However, I would like to end this column on a positive note, and, after achieving their best result in 55 years, who knows what is possible at next year’s World Cup!