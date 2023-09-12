News you can trust since 1895
Column: Could you help Inner Wheel support worthwhile causes beyond these shores?

​Inner Wheel is service organisation with members throughout the world. Its third objective is “To foster international understanding”, Yvette Thomas, district editor for Inner Wheel’s District 22, covering Notts and Derbyshire.
By Steve Eyley
Published 13th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
​Elaine Campin, Lynda Wallace and Margaret Thomas from Inner Wheel District 22 (covering Notts and Derbyshire) are pictured.

​A fine demonstration of the difference that Inner Wheel members can make took place in Mansfield earlier in the summer.

District 22 International Service Committee Chairman (ISCC) Lynda Wallace (IW Chesterfield Scarsdale branch) heads a committee of five - four zone officers plus her.

Lynda discovered that her zone leader Elaine Campin was blessed with a flat garden – and a plan was hatched.

With the full support of the IW Club of Mansfield, of which Elaine is a member, a lunch in the garden with entertainment took place as a fund raiser for National Police Aid Charity (NPAC).

Blessed with dry weather, the food and friendship were excellent, although the entertainer had competition from the local primary school summer fete, which had a fire engine and police car in attendance, complete with sirens!

It also raised a very useful £1,401.

Inner Wheel and NPAC have a relationship going back over many years.

The current chairman of NPAC is Marion Tasker, a past ISCC of District 22 and member of the Retford club.

Many Inner Wheel members volunteer for NPAC and nearly all clubs donate to or raise funds for NPAC.

NPAC is now in desperate need of help from the community. They are urgently looking for a new warehouse.

Can you help or do you know someone who can? If so, please contact Marion via [email protected]

NPAC sends educational and medical aid to developing countries. A big project at the moment is in Kampala, where they are supporting older children into tailoring.

If you have any spare things in your sewing box such as dressmaking scissors (that cut fabric easily), thread, scissors or “unpicker” tools, pins, needles, tape measures, rulers, French chalk or any other small sewing items, please contact [email protected] so that I can give you a contact that is local to you.

If anyone reading this is interested in joining Inner Wheel to make a difference, contact a membership officer at [email protected]

