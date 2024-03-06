Column: Come along to ​drop-in session for residents and firms affected by flooding

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​At Full Council on Thursday this week, there will be papers on the council’s budget; its Council Tax Reduction Scheme which will increase by 6.7 per cent; and final amends to the council’s Vision 2040, which will include four new commitments including investing in access improvements, street furniture and other works to improve the public realm in Bassetlaw town centres.

We will also be considering the council tax increase for 2024/25. Council tax is always an emotive subject and this year, it is recommended that Bassetlaw’s portion should rise by 2.99 per cent.

For the average Band D property, this equates to an increase of £5.80 per year. For around half of properties in Bassetlaw which fall into Band A, this equates to an increase of £3.87 over the next 12 months.

Raising tax is never something that councils want to do but, as I said when the Provisional Local Government Finance Settlement for 2024-25 was first announced in December, this settlement already assumed that all local authorities would increase council tax by the maximum allowed.

Despite this, Bassetlaw ranks sixth lowest of the Nottinghamshire districts and 327th out of 349 authorities in the Local Government Finance Settlement for 2024/25.

Cabinet is also meeting early next week on Tuesday, March 12.

Here, members will consider reports on a range of items including our Armed Forces and Veterans Plan for 2024-28; a new policy about running consultations with the public; an update on our biodiversity net gain strategy; an update on new waste recycling collection requirements impacting Bassetlaw; and a paper on the £160m East Midlands Investment Zone which includes the Laing O’Rourke site on the edge of Worksop.

​”The Environment Agency and its partners will be hosting a drop-in session for residents and businesses affected by the flooding caused by Storms Babet and Henk. I encourage you to attend”, says Coun James Naish, leader of the district council.

All of the reports can be found in the ‘Council and democracy’ section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

Finally, flooding continues to be a concern for Bassetlaw residents. In response, the Environment Agency and its partners will be hosting a drop-in session for residents and businesses that were affected by the flooding caused by Storms Babet and Henk.

There will be two sessions and the Worksop one will take place at The Bridge Skills Hub on Thursday, March 14, between 2pm and 7pm.