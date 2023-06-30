​Seven motions were passed at the meeting in total. These motions committed the council to, among other things, arranging a civic event to celebrate the success of our local football teams including Worksop Town after it won Northern Premier League Division One East; working closely with the partnership responsible for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services in Nottinghamshire, to collaboratively improve SEND services; and writing to the Prime Minister to seek support for a ‘Great Homes Upgrade’ that will help to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions from inefficient homes (14 per cent of the UK’s total emissions is estimated to come from homes, costing households £2 billion in lost lifetime energy bill savings) .

Councillors also committed to adopting two new policies aimed at specific groups of people.

Firstly, members passed a motion that will see ‘care experience’ treated as if it were a protected characteristic such as age, disability or race.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

The council already has a ‘Local Offer’ in place which provides people leaving the care system with a package of extra support measures. However, we want to go further. That is why we are proud to have joined 32 other local authorities in treating care experience as if it were a protected characteristic.

This will ensure that, as councillors, we champion looked-after children, care leavers and care experienced people and challenge the negative attitudes, prejudice and discrimination that exists in some quarters.

Secondly, members resolved to conduct standard Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks for all elected councillors for the first time, to ascertain if they have any spent or unspent convictions and cautions.

The work of a councillor typically involves supporting vulnerable people, entering residents’ homes and being in a position of responsibility and trust. We hope that this extra measure will give reassurance to members of the public as they start to deal with a new cohort of councillors for 2023-27.

​The event was among seven motions passed during the district council meeting.

Finally, next weekend (July 8) will see Pride celebrations take place in Worksop, starting with the traditional parade from the railway station to the Old Market Square. As part of this event, there will be a full day of entertainment and attractions which celebrate the diversity of our district.

For more information, visit www.worksoppride.co.uk.