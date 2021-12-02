Is anybody else starting to get stressed about it already?

What Christmas means to you and what it brings will be individual to each of us.

It can bring about feelings that we need to oblige and a commitment to all the social plans, the latest ‘trends’, the latest ‘must-haves’, comparing ourselves to others and then feeling a failure.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

Society puts a lot of pressure on us all over the festive period to have a perfect Christmas and to be happy.

Sometimes this can be too much for some and can leave you feeling overwhelmed, especially if you are dealing with poor mental health and emotional difficulties already.

Add to it the pandemic and there’s even more additional stresses.

There’s no one way we can help ourselves cope and what might be good for one isn’t right for the other, but here’s some ways in which you can help to look after your mental wellbeing this Christmas.

If you feel your stress levels are rising, take time out. Go for a walk, whatever helps you relax, says Vicky Waring.

Avoid social comparisons. Sometimes this can be a good thing, motivating us to do better but it can also have an adverse effect on how we feel.

Try and limit your time on social media and watching those television adverts.

Who wants to keep up with the ‘Jones’ anyway? Unique and different is much better.

Have realistic expectations. I don’t know about you but in the past, I have put special significance on Christmas as a time for family.

Try and be realistic about what you can expect from this time especially with the ongoing pandemic and the unknown, this will help avoid disappointment and arguments.

Take a break. If you feel your stress levels are rising, take time out. Go for a walk, listen to music, whatever helps you to relax and unwind do it.

Christmas can be a time of increased isolation and loneliness and can be particularly painful for those of us who have experienced bereavements, especially if this is your first Christmas without that someone.

There are many organisations who are ready and waiting to offer support to you over Christmas.

Have you considered volunteering during the festive period?

This can be a great way to help reduce loneliness and isolation.

Below you will find a list of useful numbers

Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123 or visit their website at www.samaritans.org

Shout: text 85258

Calm: 0800 585858

Would you like to write your own online column for the Worksop Guardian?

If so, you can send your column - of around 350 words - through to us for consideration, along with your head and shoulders picture and, if possible, a photo relating to the topic of your column.

In the first instance, email your column to us at [email protected] marking it for the attention of the editor.