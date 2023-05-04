Depending on when you are reading this, either you have a few hours left to cast your vote or we may already know the results of these district council elections in the Bassetlaw area.

If you are reading this on Thursday, polling stations close at 10pm – don’t forget to take an accepted form of photo ID with you.

If you are reading this on Friday, we will know the full result of the election and which councillors have been elected to represent one of the 25 wards that make up Bassetlaw.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council.

We will also know the political make-up of the council, and who the leader will be.

If you would like to know the results for each ward, and the results as a whole, these will be published on the council’s website.

You can find this at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk and you can also go to our social media accounts, as each result is declared in the early hours of Friday morning.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff at the council and members of the public who have been part of enabling these elections to take place.

It is a huge undertaking and we would not be able to carry out this extremely important process if it were not for members of the public who sign up to be poll clerks, presiding officers, count assistants and many other important roles.

With that in mind, the extra Bank Holiday, on Monday, May 8, for the King’s Coronation will be very much welcomed.

Celebrations will be taking place across the district between Saturday and Monday with towns and villages in Bassetlaw holding street parties and picnics.

The respective business forums have organised events for all of the family in Worksop and Retford town centres, with villages and parishes holding their own commemorations.

Whether you are watching the Coronation on TV or making the trip down to London to soak up the atmosphere, this is possibly a once-in-a-generation event that will be celebrated up and down the country and remembered for years to come.

I hope you all have a wonderful weekend.

