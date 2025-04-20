Column: Cancer screening could help to put your mind at rest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whether there’s a symptom you’re worried about, or you receive an invitation for testing from your GP, cancer screening is simple and straightforward, writes Alastair Simpson, clinical director at EMCA (East Midlands Cancer Alliance) and consultant surgeon.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-one likes to think they might have cancer and the thought of being examined and tested might make you feel embarrassed or insecure. But you needn’t be.

Those who perform cancer screening are experienced professionals who know what to expect and can help put you at ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screening is vital for the early detection of certain cancers and helps to provide improved outcomes for those who are diagnosed with the disease.

Guest columnist Alistair Simpson is clinical director for EMCA (East Midlands Cancer Alliance) and consultant surgeon.

Anyone who is registered with a GP as a female will be invited for NHS breast screening every three years between the ages of 50 to 71. The invitation will come through the post.

Should you have any symptom of breast cancer, such as a lump or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit, any changes in your breasts or nipples that are not normal for you, or a pain in your breast or armpit that does not go away, then contact your GP straightaway.

The NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme offers free screening every two years for those aged 50 to 74. The test involves a simple home test which checks for blood in a stool sample. However, if you notice anything unusual – such as a change in bowel habits, blood in your poo, unexplained fatigue or unexplained weight loss, you should get checked out by your doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cervical screening – which used to be called a smear test – is a test to check the health of the cervix and help prevent cancer. It is offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64. If you’re aged 25 to 64 and have a cervix, then you will be routinely invited by letter to cervical screening. The screening itself isn’t a test for cancer, but it is a test to help prevent cancer. A small sample of cells are taken during the screening and tested for a virus called HPV.

"Those who perform cancer screening are experienced professionals who know what to expect and can help put you at ease."

If HPV cells are found they can be treated before they have the chance to turn into cervical cancer.

This month is also Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. Regularly checking your testicles for any changes – such as lumps or swellings – is the best way to make sure they’re healthy.

Should you find anything unusual then make an appointment to see your GP. Testicular cancer is highly treatable when caught early.

Find out more about cancer screening by going to https://eastmidlandscanceralliance.nhs.uk/our-impact/early-diagnosis-screening-and-prevention