​NHS, council and voluntary organisations are already doing some joined up work to improve health and care support and help people to have the same opportunities to be healthy, regardless of their background or circumstances.

We’ve now agreed a new Integrated Care Strategy that builds on this work, which has been signed up to by all partners who provide health and care services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

People told us they wanted us to focus on prevention and help them to live healthier lives for longer so they are less likely to need support.

Dr Kathy McLean, chair of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System.

Different things can affect a person’s health and wellbeing, including the food they eat, where they live or their employment status.

Young people have also told us they want more focus on education to understand the effects of drugs, alcohol and healthy lifestyles.

By working together, we want to give people the opportunity to be as healthy as they can – physically and mentally.

For example, this could be by helping people with mental health issues to take up a hobby like gardening or enjoying our canal network in the county by working with a charity rather than assuming that being prescribed medication from the GP is the right answer.

Our strategy also says that we will tailor our approach to people’s needs to make things fair. This means that we may provide more support to some people so they can achieve the same things as others.

For example, supporting people with disabilities into work or helping people with addiction or housing problems so they can be independent in the future.

We have also committed to joining up our support around each person. Some people with multiple health and care needs currently have different agencies visiting for support at different times of the day, which isn’t ideal for them.

We want to work closer together so we fit around each person’s needs.

Our staff will also think about what else that person may need when they talk to them.

For example, a nurse may visit to carry out a blood pressure check, but they could also refer the person for support to stop smoking, a home safety check or help with the cost of living.

People also told us that they wanted to be involved in decision-making and building healthier communities. You can get involved by visiting https://healthandcarenotts.co.uk/integrated-care-strategy/getting-involved/

We’re committed to making these improvements, but we also need all our citizens to play their part and think about positive changes they can make to improve their health and wellbeing.

This could be by exercising more or cutting down on alcohol, tobacco or unhealthy foods. Or it could be something that protects our local environment, like recycling more or driving less.

We’re asking people to make a pledge for what they can do differently.

You can make a pledge or find out more about our Integrated Care Strategy https://healthandcarenotts.co.uk/integrated-care-strategy/our-key-aims-and-principles/