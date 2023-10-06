Column: Busy period of autumn events has been lined up for all to enjoy in our town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mr Shop has opened on Bridge Street, selling a mix of antique furniture, high quality collectables and a bit of retro.

Items are well displayed and it’s a pleasure to walk around. Also on Bridge Street, we have Harper Drew Gift store who specialise in seasonal products, jewellery, home décor, wax melts, candles, artificial flowers and crystals. Both shops are worth a look.

On October 22, Japan Fest will be in town. We look forward to welcoming new visitors to Worksop and encourage them to see what our town has to offer.

Columnist Philip Jackson is chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Japan Fest is a cultural experience like no other. The event will take place at Worksop Town Hall, which will be transformed into a magnificent celebration of Japanese culture, bringing a taste of Japan to Worksop.

The event will include martial arts demonstrations, Japanese arts, crafts and authentic handmade cuisine and Kimono dress-up.

A Worksop business has been successful with its application for start-up funding from Bassetlaw District Council’s Enterprise Fund.

Ruddy Duck, based in Middletons Yard, specialises in print and embroidery of corporate garments for

businesses, groups and teams.

Worksop Business Forum has agreed this year’s Christmas lights scheme, which will add a seasonal glow throughout the town.

This year’s scheme is a mix of colour, silver and gold. The market square entertainment area will be filled with colour and, as we walk down the high street, the scheme changes to gold and silver with a hint of

colour, with the lower section being all silver and gold.

We will also be putting Christmas trees on the front of businesses that wish to join in the spirit of the Christmas season.

We will celebrate Charter Day on Saturday, October 14, with the usual array of rides, crafts and entertainment.

November will see the Christmas light switch on whilst in December we have the return of the Stocking filler market.

Four of our members have this week passed there Emergency First Aid course and will be able to offer assistance in town if needed.