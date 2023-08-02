Johnson has resigned in disgrace, and the central issues facing the country are the unprecedented cost of living crisis, the record waiting-lists in our NHS and the decline in our public services and infrastructure.

Yet, here in Bassetlaw and Rother Valley, our MPs continue to sing the same tunes, almost oblivious to the priorities of the communities they seek to serve.In an article recently, the Worksop Guardian aptly named local Conservative MPs who have determinedly supported Boris Johnson, despite his leaving Parliament in disgrace, as ‘Boris Babes’.

Brendan Clarke-Smith and Alexander Stafford, the Tory MPs for Bassetlaw and Rother Valley, are two of Johnson’s biggest cheerleaders. Now, without their political idol, they seem to be desperately searching for a purpose.Meanwhile, their constituents are worried about paying the mortgage each month, are waiting months, or even years, for a hospital operation or a dentist appointment, and don’t feel safe on their streets.Their politics is increasingly small, when we need big answers to enormous questions facing our country.

Guest columnist Jake Richards is Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley.

If I am elected as the MP for Rother Valley, I have made five commitments that go to these central concerns.

Firstly, I will ensure people here receive more help with the costs of living – Labour have promised a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to provide further support. We will ensure there is mandatory support from banks for those with mortgages who face huge increases in their repayments.Secondly, I will ensure that there is a free breakfast club at every primary school, paid for by ensure private schools pay their fare share in tax. 30 per cent of children in Rother Valley now grow up in poverty and I am determined to help.Thirdly, Labour will bring the NHS waiting lists down, by undertaking the biggest recruitment drive of nurses and doctors since the Second World War, paid for by closing the non-dom tax status. The Conservatives have destroyed our NHS over the last 13 years and are now making suggestions that they seek to increase privatisation.Fourthly, I will improve our bus service – which has been destroyed by the Conservatives over several decades – by bringing buses back into public control.