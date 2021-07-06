Column: Biking Around Bassetlaw is a great place to meet new friends and be inspired

We would cycle for hours and hours all over the place, and, in a land before mobile phones, we couldn’t track ourselves on Strava or plan our routes with a digital map, so we just rode where the wind took us.

Fast forward 20-odd years and cycling entered my life again, partly through my job in the leisure industry, and partly due to lockdowns.

Once again, cycling set me free, and gave me an outlet that helped me focus on the positives in life – as well as the bonus of how good it is for your lungs and body strength.

Guest columnist Rachel Wood.

One thing I realised when getting back into it properly was how daunting it can be as a new or returning rider.

Where can I go? What should I wear? What bike do I need? Plus so many more questions.

I’m quite an outgoing person so I signed up for some group rides and discovered new places myself, but I know that not everyone is as confident. I felt like we needed something in the Bassetlaw area to help everyone cycle the way they want to cycle, and feel like they can ask any question without fear of judgement.

So I have set up ‘Biking Around Bassetlaw’. It is an all-inclusive place where all cyclists from complete newbies to Strava legends can ask questions, discover new routes, share advice and make like-minded friends.

We have a Facebook page, an Instagram and a Strava page and very soon we will also have a website which will enable cyclists to search for local routes based on ability and distance - as well as a bike-friendly café section where any local café in Bassetlaw can list their venue for free as a welcome place for cyclists to refresh and refuel.

If you are a cyclist that would like to make new friends and get inspiration from others, please feel free to join us!

Facebook.com/bikingaroundbassetlaw

Instragram.com/bikingaroundbassetlaw

Stavra.com/clubs.bikingaroundbassetlaw

If you are a bike-friendly café please email [email protected] and I will get you listed on the café page as soon as I start getting the website built.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.