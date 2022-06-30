Last week, we launched our 1939-1945 Veterans Thank You Scheme, to acknowledge the debt of gratitude we owe as a nation to those individuals in the forces, auxiliary services and civilian related functions who served during this time.

We continue to accept nominations for this scheme, so if you, or a member of your family, are eligible to receive a badge and a scroll of thanks, visit the council’s website.

In the same spirit, the Royal British Legion held an event on Saturday to say thank you to everyone who helped to raise vital funds through the Poppy Appeal.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

In Worksop alone, over the last 12 months, a total of £43,000 was raised for the Poppy Appeal thanks to the work of dedicated individuals, community volunteers, local businesses and many more organisations.

Bassetlaw District Council chairman, Coun Madelaine Richardson, paid tribute to everyone who had contributed to raising much-needed funds during a difficult period, and praised the enormous community spirit that was shown by all.

I would like to add my own thanks and gratitude for their dedication and support for such a worthy charity.

A quick reminder that over the next two weeks there will be some big events taking place in Worksop town centre.

‘A quick reminder that over the next two weeks there will be some big events taking place in Worksop Town Centre, starting this Saturday with the North Notts Food Festival,’ writes Coun Simon Greaves.

This Saturday, the North Notts Food Festival is back with demonstrations from celebrity chefs, as well as the chance to try some delicious street food, buy food and drink from some artisan producers and see the entertainment that is on offer.

Then, next Saturday, Worksop Pride makes a very welcome return.

If you’re a regular visitor to the town centre you may have already seen the Pride flags that adorn Bridge Street – and to make these flags a little extra special, people have written their name and personal messages on them.

It promises to be a great event, and along with the food festival, it is great to see more people visiting our town centre and giving the high street a much-needed boost.

Please support these events if you are able to.