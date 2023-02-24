Having a healthy community and voluntary sector is key to challenging deprivation, health inequalities and social exclusion.

At the heart of the sector in Bassetlaw is BCVS, and this year, they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

From guiding the district’s cost-of-living and Covid-19 responses, to welcoming Ukrainian guests and chairing the Levelling Up Board, BCVS and their voluntary partners have worked tirelessly to ensure that they provide the best support possible to local people.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

I’d like to thank them for the crucial role that they have played in supporting our communities over the past five decades.

The council looks forward to continuing this productive partnership in future years.As a council, we are proud that the Canch in Worksop is recognised as a high-quality public open space, having won a number of Green Flag Awards. Parks and open spaces are important for people’s mental and physical well-being, and the Canch is well-used and much-loved.

We are always looking to see how we can improve the park and last year, we invested in a new café, toilets and a changing places facility.

This week, more improvements have taken place with the installation of new inclusive play equipment, including a wheelchair swing and an inclusive roundabout, adding to the accessibility of the park.

Tackling anti-social behaviour and helping people to feel safe and welcome in Worksop is also a key priority for the council.

Working in partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, the Worksop Safer Streets project is well under way.

Five new lighting columns have been installed in the Memorial Gardens, linking Worksop Library to the Canch and ensuring the path is well lit.

We are also upgrading lighting on Church Walk and Chapel Walk to help improve the safety of people using these routes, particularly women and girls.

A new team of Safer Streets Wardens is now in place as well, helping to make Worksop’s streets safer by tackling all forms of ASB in the town centre.

By boosting the confidence of visitors and bringing more people into the town centre, we hope the introduction of our Safer Streets Wardens will result in positive experiences for local residents and businesses alike.