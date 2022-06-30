“In so doing, we will reduce suffering, preserve people’s dignity, and advance the development of our communities and societies.

“Our vision is a world where mental health is valued, promoted, and protected; where mental health conditions are prevented; where anyone can exercise their human rights and access affordable, quality mental health care; and where everyone can participate fully in society free from stigma and discrimination.”

Whilst there is still lots more to be done, with too many people not getting the right support at a time it is needed, it’s reassuring to know of the work happening in Bassetlaw, with a lot of focus and support being targeted at grassroots level and an understanding and need for collaboration between agencies and services.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

We know prevention is better than the cure.

Many may feel that work in this field is not happening as it isn’t published everywhere, but I want to let you know that there is lots going on behind the scenes.

It is recognised that those with lived experience can be important change agents in this field and this is why I sit in many meetings and groups to ensure I have a voice for those that matter.

One group I am a member of is looking at local suicide prevention literature that will be made available across our area.

Tackling stigma and attitudes is not easy and this has been part of my work since my husband’s death.

I have seen in the short four years a change for the better but there remains areas of need and a continued lack of understanding and a need to further educate our communities.

I am particularly passionate about getting people to talk and use the word ‘suicide’.

I am pleased to share the details of the Bassetlaw Suicide Prevention Alliance launch on July 14, 3pm to 5pm, at The Bridge, Worksop.

The aim of this alliance is to combat the rising rates of suicide in Bassetlaw and begin to develop a shared commitment and joint strategic approach to tackling this important issue.