The first consultation that you can currently comment on is the renewal of public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) for Worksop and Retford town centres.

PSPOs are a valuable tool in tackling anti-social behaviour and make it easier for ourselves and the police to take action.

These orders have to be renewed every three years and our proposal, if adopted, will run until June 16 2025.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Within the consultation we are asking residents and businesses to consider a number of things, including extending the PSPO to cover the areas around McDonald’s on Retford Road and the Travelodge near St Anne’s.

The consultation runs until Thursday, May 19 so have your say online at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/pspo

Work continues on our bid for Levelling Up Funding and on Friday the project board, chaired by Andria Birch from BCVS, will meet with members including Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, to discuss the next steps and the updated guidance from the Government.

The board are looking at the comments and information that was gathered as part of the recent Levelling Up Worksop consultation and we will be updating residents on the progress of the bid next week.

Residents can have their say on the bid proposals from mid-May as we seek community feedback ahead of submission in early July.

Finally, Bassetlaw District Council has put together an inspirational plan to transform the Wimpy Estate in Carlton-in-Lindrick and will soon be asking residents for their views through a number of in person events and online.

An initial two-phase approach to build new council houses and create an informal play space with landscaping will be presented to Carlton residents as part of a six-week consultation that will launch at the end of April.

The consultation will also gather views on topics including opportunities to improve movement around the estate, address anti-social behaviour issues and increase parking, among other ideas.

You’ll be able to find the details of all of these consultations by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk