A wide range of events will be taking place up and down the country over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend that begins on Thursday, June 2.

Here in Bassetlaw, there will be plenty of celebrations taking place.

The council has supported both the Worksop and Retford Business Forums with funding of £4,000 each to enable these events to take place and help residents celebrate what will be a historic milestone in British history.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Worksop’s celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 4, while Retford’s events will happen on Sunday, June 5, with music, entertainment and seating provided for picnics in both towns.

I’m certain that people will also have their own plans, be that in their own communities or with family.

I’m looking forward to everyone coming together to celebrate our Queen’s 70 years of service.

Meanwhile, I’m delighted to see that The Bridge – Skills Hub has started to welcome its first learners as part of a phased opening of this brand new place of learning.

If you have not already seen pictures of The Bridge on social media, it is an extremely impressive space that will help to train, educate and upskill people in north Nottinghamshire.

The Bridge is initially working with the RNN Group to provide courses that offer opportunities to study towards qualifications in a variety of sectors and subjects.

These include access to Foundation Degrees and Higher Apprenticeships in the Health and Social Care sectors.

There will be more exciting announcements to come as this project develops, in addition to launching our website in the coming weeks so that you can experience The Bridge for yourself.

I’d like to end this week’s column by saying congratulations to Worksop Town Football Club on winning the Sheffield Senior Cup for the 13th time.

The Tigers beat Maltby Main 3-0 at Doncaster Rovers’ ground at the weekend, in front of hundreds of fans.

It has been great that the club has enjoyed some success this season under manager Craig Parry.

Let’s hope there is more to come.