Column: Barbaric Lucy Letby crimes again raise issue of the ultimate penalty

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

​Polls over the decades have consistently shown that many, and some would say most, people support capital punishment - at least in principle. I am also one of those people.

It therefore seems strange that support for capital punishment is portrayed by many in the public eye as being some sort of extreme and minority held opinion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst widespread use of the death penalty is one thing, many of us will point to individual cases where the crime has been so horrific that we believe it should be a life for a life.

This is particularly the case with crimes committed against children.

Many will argue that the finality that capital punishment provides goes against justice and the potential for miscarriages of such.

This is a fair argument and one I sympathise with. In fact, this is probably one of the most compelling arguments against capital punishment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The counter to this is that some cases, such as the murder of Lee Rigby, are very much open and shut in terms of guilt.

‘It’s important we are able to debate these views in a fair and balanced way. Matters such are these are also subject to a free vote in the House of Commons’, says Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

Others may use arguments on human rights grounds or that it makes us ‘just as bad as them’, which I have less sympathy for.

I have always supported capital punishment in principle and justice to me has always been very black and white.

Like all matters of conscience, such as abortion or euthanasia, people will have different and even contradictory views in some cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But they are views I respect either way, and it’s important we are able to debate these in a fair and balanced way.

Matters such are these are also subject to a free vote in the House of Commons.

The last hanging took place in 1964 and capital punishment for murder was suspended in 1965, before its abolition in 1969.

Technically, it was still available for treason up until 1998. Our membership of the ECHR also prohibits the restoration of the death penalty (although our membership of that is another argument entirely).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do I support it in principle? Yes. Will I be campaigning for the restoration of the death penalty? Do I think it will ever return? No.

I think that ship has sailed and it’s not a productive way of using Parliamentary time.

But for many of us there will be some crimes where a prison sentence simply doesn’t seem enough.

Many also believe a life sentence should actually mean life, not a short sentence and then out of prison halfway through.

The sense of grief felt by families and the argument on how best to balance punishment, deterrent, rehabilitation or even retribution continues.