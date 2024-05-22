Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​One of the issues that is most often raised with me is the state of our local transport infrastructure. Transport is devolved to the Mayor of South Yorkshire, but I am straining every sinew to improve our area, writes Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford.

With the cancellation of the 2b arm of HS2, £1.5 billion has been reallocated to improve transport across South Yorkshire.

With this large investment, I have put together a comprehensive and detailed plan that, if the Mayor chooses to follow, would revolutionise transport and connectivity across Rother Valley.

I have already achieved one part of my plan: securing the vital Dinnington to Maltby direct bus route.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

This is an essential transport link for those without access to a car, the elderly, the young, or those with disabilities; all of whom have been ignored for years, siloed in their towns and villages unable to get to where they need to go.

There are more gaps like this: for example, getting to hospital and back many of the villages in Rother Valley is nearly impossible without a car.

My plan includes getting a direct bus to hospital from every village in my constituency, helping those at their

time of need.

​”Rebuilding our train network, like the South Yorkshire Joint Railway, which runs from Dinnington to Doncaster, through Maltby and Anston, is another important part of my plan”, says Rother Valley’s Conservative MP Alexander Stafford.

Rebuilding our train network, like the South Yorkshire Joint Railway, which runs from Dinnington to Doncaster, through Maltby and Anston, is another important part of my plan. Going further, I have already been speaking to Hull Trains about a new, direct train to London from Rother Valley.

We are already getting a new train station in Waverley, but my plan for transport will also review the long-planned Swallownest Station so that more people than ever have access to cheap, reliable transport.

Active travel is important too, so my plan provides for walkers and cyclists: making sure that there is a light footpath between every village; helping people to get moving and get to where they need to go, safely.

My plan does not stop at public transport, cars and drivers need to be able to get around quickly, safely, and comfortably too.

My plan commits to ensuring that no new bus or cycle lanes are built until we fill every pothole in Rother Valley. Likewise, there are easy ways to reduce traffic, like a new junction off the M18 into Maltby.

A proper transport network that we can rely on will mean that residents in Rother Valley get more choice, more opportunities, more jobs, all while spending less time travelling.