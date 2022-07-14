Our aim is for the project to amplify the voices of young people, allowing them to experience the benefits of volunteering by using their ideas and creativity to help those around them – as well as themselves.

As well as being beneficial to their self-esteem and mental health, the creative volunteering opportunities available will also help them with their CVs, give them new skills and hopefully enable them to make lifelong friends.

The project will be managed by us, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, and is in collaboration with Bassetlaw Action Centre, Centre Place, Inspire, Junction Arts, Mansfield CVS, Rhubarb Farm, South Yorkshire Community Foundation and Voluntary Action Doncaster. This will enable us to deliver the project across five areas - Bassetlaw, Bolsover, Doncaster, Sheffield and Mansfield.

Guest columnist Andria Birch from BCVS.

Each organisation will have their own ideas, expertise and plans on how to engage with young people and give them the chance to get the most out of this project.

POV was awarded £220,000 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, delivered by Arts Council England and was officially launched during Volunteers’ Week back in June.

Worksop Pride, which took place last weekend, was a perfect example of how young people can come together and enjoy each other’s company in an inclusive place where everyone is welcome.

Pride is also a great way to express creativity - often without even knowing it – homemade t-shirts, hand crafted earrings and colourful make up are all forms of art and creativity – and it shows that anyone can be creative if what they are taking part in is something that they are passionate about.

Alex Harvey pictured at Worksop Pride last weekend.

We also took the opportunity during Pride to ask young people what they thought about volunteering - and what would make them consider it. The answers that they gave were varied but one answer that was significant was “something that will help my career goals and help me grow”.

An ideal outcome of this project would be being able to support young people to develop their career aspirations, help them decide what they want to do in life, make new friends that have similar interests - or all three.

Darren Henley, CEO of Arts Council England said: “There’s an abundance of evidence to show that volunteering can be a key factor in helping people lead happier lives. This new investment will enrich villages, towns and cities across England, increasing health and well-being and decreasing loneliness and isolation.”

All the organisations taking part are looking forward to meeting lots of young people aged 16-24 in the hope that this project can really inspire them to get creative, help their local community and improve their skills and experience.

We are also looking for a group of inspirational young people to form a young person’s focus group.

If you are a young person age 16-24, we would love to meet you, so if you want to benefit from this exciting project, please email [email protected] or visit www.bcvs.org.uk/pov