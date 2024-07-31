Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mental health certainly seems to be at the forefront of a lot of the mainstream media over recent months/years as a causing factor for some of the most horrific stories we have been hearing about, writes mental health champion Vicky Waring.

​Not only that, with the release of the Government’s interim report on CQC, this highlights more concerns with regards to the mental health agenda: waiting times and their monitoring processes to name a few areas.

Tell us something we didn’t already know. I say.

No matter who we are, where we live, we should be able to access safe, timely and effective mental health support.

Guest columnist Vicky Waring

People across the country, both children and adults are being denied, refused or having to wait weeks or months for the support they require.

The new Government has pledged to invest in mental health services, with an expanded workforce, mental health workers in schools and a national network of early support hubs for young people.

We must keep pressure on the Government, now more than ever, to ensure adequate and appropriate funding so that all can access the mental health support they need.

There are many national charities currently lobbying government ahead of the October budget.

This is a great way to get involved, or why not write to our MP and call for action.

Looking at current trends, more than one in seven UK adults say their mental health is currently either bad or the worst it’s ever been, and more women than men are currently struggling with poor mental health.

In 2023, NHS England spent £217.5 million on medication to treat depression and anxiety.

Nevertheless, if you are feeling poor and low mental health then please reach out, don’t feel you are alone. Talk to a friend, a colleague a family member.

Alternatively, you can reach out to one of the contact numbers below: