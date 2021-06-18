Column: A good town centre should always be the heart of a community

These projects have been identified through the Worksop Masterplan and the Draft Bassetlaw Local Plan and last week we launched a consultation period on the ‘Worksop Central Area Development Plan Document 2021-2040’ (DPD), which will help to deliver our ambitions.

You may have already read or heard about some of these projects, including Middletons and the Worksop Access to Skills Hub. But this is part of a much bigger plan that includes creating new public spaces, addressing environmental and flooding issues, improving travel, transport and the town centre’s infrastructure, and finding sites that are suitable for housing, business space, shops and services.

We recognise that Worksop is facing considerable challenges due to changes in the way that people choose to shop, which has been accelerated due to the pandemic.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

A good town centre should be the beating heart of a community and the Council is fully committed to working with others to develop new and innovative ways that will improve our town centre and ensure that it better meets the needs of residents, and provides a vibrant, attractive environment where all types of businesses can grow and thrive.

Through the DPD, the Council will make sure that new developments in and around the Town Centre have a positive impact, are of a high quality, are safe and sustainable and are supported by the right infrastructure.

If you would like to share your views as part of this consultation, please visit our website, or attend one of our face-to-face or digital consultation events. You’ll find all the details you need by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/worksopcentral .

Finally, it has been incredibly frustrating to see another unauthorised encampment on Farr Park, especially after the Council carried out works to make the site more secure.

