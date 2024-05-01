Column:
The company says it promises to revolutionise the way both businesses and residents approach sustainable living, with its comprehensive range of eco-friendly products and services.
The showroom aims to offer an extensive display of cutting- edge technologies including electric vehicle charges, solar panels, battery storage solutions and energy efficient air conditioning systems.
I would also like to welcome Captain of the Ocean Petros Georgiou. Petros owns and runs what was a vacant fish and chip café and takeaway on Ryton St.
Petros has been in the restaurant and takeaway business for over 40 years and his new business, Captain of the Ocean, offers a large menu including fish and chip meals, kebabs, burgers, omelettes, pies and sandwiches.
Some dishes are offered as children’s and pensioner specials. Petros is hoping to offer a delivery service soon.
Worksop is to receive £20million from the government over the next 10 years and a Town Board has been set up to lead the projects.
The board is the vehicle through which a 10-year vision and a three-year investment plan are developed covering the three themes, high streets, heritage and regeneration: safety and security: transport and connectivity.
I invite businesses and residents to be a part of the consultation process and complete a short survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WorksopResidents/ or www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WorksopBusinesses/
The Business Forum, with funding from the Charter Trustees, put on our St. George’s Day event at the Priory Church last weekend.
Escafeld returned with their knights, ladies and medieval camp, along with ‘Have a go’ archery, as well as birds of prey, crafts and other activities.
The event was well attended with both children and adults taking the opportunity to make wax candles and have photos taken with the birds of prey.
The Continental Market also funded by the Charter Trustees with clothes, jewellery, gifts, art and food from around the world on the Old Market square was also a success.
For further information about the work of the business forum email [email protected]