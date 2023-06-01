Business column: We’re working hard to bring people into our town for these events

​In addition to the fair rides and face painting provided by the Business Forum and funded by the Charter Trustees, North Notts BID provided a throne and an arts stall, where youngsters could design their own crown and sit on the throne to have their photo taken.

Dinosaur Day was a great success. The top of town was extremely busy, with dinos of all types entertaining the children, music and numerous food providers and stall.

The forum’s next event will be Worksop By The Sea in the summer holidays. It will see the return of the beach with rides and entertainment.

Columnist Philip Jackson is chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

It’s disappointing to lose both Peacocks and New Look from the Priory Centre but the landlord is working hard to retain all of the existing retailers in the Priory Centre, as well as attracting new stores.

Devolution Ink, currently operating at the top of Bridge Street, is in the final stages of signing up for Unit 1 in the Priory Centre.

Ricky the owner moved from Sheffield in 2004 and started studying how to tattoo in 2005, whilst working full time in warehousing.

Ricky practiced for four years and opened his first studio in 2010. Ricky also has a passion for fish and tells me his aquarium will be moving with him.

I have always been concerned about the number of cyclists that ride along Bridge Street and Bridge Place sometimes at speed.

Some of the cyclists are adults who should know better than to ignore the No Cycling signs.

One cyclist has now received a hefty fine after riding into a shopper on Bridge Place.

So please help keep visitors safe and dismount where cycling is not permitted.