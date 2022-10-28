Business Column: Wardens will help shoppers feel safer in the town centre

The wardens have been funded by the Home Offices Safer Streets Scheme following a successful bid by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

In Partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire Police, they will patrol the town centre to deal with street drinking, substance misuse and aggressive begging.

The wardens will wear high visibility clothing and their presence will help the visitors and shoppers feel safer whilst in town. When on duty the wardens will work both during the day and evening.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

I am delighted to welcome three new businesses to Worksop Town Centre.

Cypriana Fish and Chip Restaurant has reopened on Ryton Street offering the usual chip shop meals for both takeaway and eat in.

Owner David Pickersgill told me that this is his first chip shop business and he had gained his frying skills whilst working at an award-winning chip shop in Killamarsh.

David is supported by his wife Sarah and son Joel.

The family will continue to trade as Cypriana as a tribute to the family who set up the original business.

Togo’s Pet Foods is also on Ryton Street.

Damian and Patricia started up their raw pet food business from home whilst trying to find a diet thatsuited their Husky called Hades.

Their raw pet foods are suitable for both regular and specialised diets of both dogs and cats.

The shop also stocks treats, toys and other pet accessories.

Patricia and Damian also offer feeding advice and a delivery service.

A ladies fashion shop is due to open this weekend on Central Avenue.

Hot Fashion is run by Duygo Summer and will sell fashion garments imported from Turkey.

Duygo has passed ESOL level one in English and hopes this will help her to communicate when selling her fashionable, quality clothes to a wide range of customers.

The Business Forum is currently working with the BID team to prepare for our Christmas Light switch-on event on November 26.