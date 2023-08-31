Business column: Small firms can get grants to help reduce their carbon footprint

Various deadlines have passed for investors to make offers to save some or all the business,

but at the time of writing my column it appears that the administrators are still considering two potential last-minute rescue bids that have emerged over the last few days.

In September, the BID (Business Improvement District) will be rolling out the Home Office Best Bar None Scheme.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

This will help customers of the nighttime economy identify reputable establishments. Several local venues have already expressed interest in signing up to the scheme.

I am, once again, pleased to see new businesses starting up in Worksop, including J&Kaye Beauty on Potter Street, offering nails, eyelash extensions, aesthetics, waxing and make-up.

On Bridge Street we have Special One Barbers, offering haircuts, beard trims and hot towel shaves.

Last week, Lidl placed another planning application into the council for permission to build a discount store and up to 89 residential units on land off Carlton Road and Blyth Road.

I am again concerned about how this will affect existing businesses.

Small businesses in Worksop and Bassetlaw who employ less than 10 employees and meet other eligibility criteria can apply for grants of up to £3,000 to reduce their carbon footprint. To find out more email [email protected]

As we move closer to the commencement of works in the Priory Centre, it’s great to see so many people visiting the engagement hub, located at the entrance to the Priory Centre.

This redevelopment is a huge project for Worksop and there is still time to visit the hub and talk to the team about this fantastic redevelopment project.

We will celebrate Charter Day on Saturday, October 14, with the usual array of rides, crafts and entertainment.

November will see the Christmas light switch-on whilst in December we have the return of the stocking filler market.