Business Column: Redevelopment of the Priory will be fantastic asset to our town

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

The atmosphere was fantastic, with lots of Pride colours on show and whistles blowing.

Visitor numbers were down, due to the weather, but everyone enjoyed the day. Some of the cafes in town also saw an increase in trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The enterprise team at Bassetlaw District Council has received further applications for start-up grants.

The parade sets off in a downpour

A panel meeting will be arranged in September. I am pleased to see that budding entrepreneurs are looking for funding assistance for their start-up.

I would like to congratulate BPL on becoming Bassetlaw District Council’s partner to develop and manage the leisure facility at the Priory shopping centre.

The redevelopment and introduction of leisure facilities at the Priory will be a fantastic asset to our town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town centres and cities around the country are having to introduce a mix of leisure facilities into shopping areas to help increase footfall as shopping habits have fundamentally changed.

I believe that the introduction of a bowling alley, play area and climbing wall will not only bring additional visitors but will also encourage shoppers and visitors to remain in town for longer, in turn helping local business.

I hope that this redevelopment will also make the vacant units in the Priory Centre a more attractive proposition to other businesses and retailers.

Worksop’s shopwatch scheme aims to prevent retail crime throughout the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Persistent offenders are served a one-year ban from all member stores. If you see a shop lifter at work please inform a member of staff.

The forum’s next event will be Worksop by the Sea in August.

It will see the return of the beach with rides and entertainment.

October will be the celebration of Charter Day on Saturday the 14th. The usual array of rides, crafts and entertainment will be there.