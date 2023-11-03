A number of employers attended employment events at the Skills Hub to help make it as easy as possible for Wilko staff to find new jobs at this difficult time.

This month I would like to welcome another new business to Worksop town centre.

The Queen's Head on Bridge Street has been transformed from a typical pub into a light and spacious Vietnamese restaurant called Pho Tuong Restaurant and Queen’s Head Bar. The owners have clearly heavily invested in this little corner of Worksop.

The menu is extensive, offering various main courses including roast duck whole or halves, vegetable stir-fry, fish noodles, beef noodles and grilled pork ribs. The bar is well stocked with the usual beverages. I wish them every success in this new venture.

"It’s great to see budding entrepreneurs starting out on their business journey. I wish them all the best", says Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Sadly, the high street is to lose another shop. Thorntons Card Zone closes at the end of the year. However two ladies who currently work there are determined to start a similar business of their own.

They have secured premises in the Priory Centre where they plan to sell chocolates, cards and gifts.

The Business Forum is currently working with North Notts BID to finalise the town’s Christmas light switch-on which takes place on November 25.

The event will see the Christmas market running from 12noon with a varied array of stalls offering gifts, decorations and stocking fillers, as well as food and drink vendors.

The stage entertainment will start from 1pm with local schools, dance groups and singers all taking part and culminating with Eltonesque, the switch-on by Santa and the annual Christmas fireworks.

There will also be a selection of fair rides and entertainers throughout.

We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors which we hope will not only enjoy the event but also take time to visit the shops.