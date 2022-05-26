Business column: Plans are impressive for our area’s Levelling Up Fund bid

I understand the Levelling Up Board has put this plan together based on public feedback from the first round of consultation earlier this year.

As chair of Worksop Business Forum, it is always important to take the opportunity to ask questions and look at announcements in detail.

At first, I was concerned the plans did not mirror the previous Masterplan, which included the remodelling of the roads at Old Market Square, Bridge Street and Bridge Place. However, the team explained this did not fit with the Government’s ‘high impact’ criteria for the Levelling Up Bid.

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is chairman of Worksop Business Forum

I feel the proposed plan, which focuses on the Priory Shopping Centre, Bridge Place and the canal area is excellent.

If successful, funding would be used over the next three years to purchase the Priory Centre, look to retain retail and introduce leisure facilities, including a bowling alley, along with external works on empty units. The bid also includes a bridge over the canal to Dock Road.

In the longer-term, plans include a narrow boat mooring area, the redesigning of the Priory entrance road and a mix of offices, housing, and leisure.

The Business Forum and Charter Trustees are getting ready for the Jubilee events. The bunting is up on Old Market Square and Union Jack flags are due to go up in the next few days. We look forward to a weekend of events.

Levelling Up funding will be a great boost for Worksop if it can be secured, says Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum

It’s nice to see some shops are preparing to join the celebrations with Jubilee-themed window displays and we encourage businesses to dress their shop fronts with bunting.