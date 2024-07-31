Business Column: It’s good to welcome such a unique business to our town
At last week’s Extraordinary full council meeting, Coun Julie Leigh was appointed leader of the council and Coun Jonathan Slater deputy leader.
Coun Steve Scotthorne becomes cabinet member for identity and place, Coun Charles Adams becomes cabinet member for business and skills. I look forward to working with the new team.
I welcome a new business to the town centre.
Zenbean is a business with a difference. Pauline and Jak have opened a pioneering establishment on Bridge Place in the heart of Worksop, uniquely combining a coffee shop and wellness studio under one roof.
Their business is dedicated to promoting a culture of well-being and enjoyment through quality, sustainable offerings and wellness activity.
On the ground floor, Zenbean operates a vibrant coffee shop offering a range of premium, locally sourced coffees and teas, homemade healthy snacks, cakes and pastries.
The coffee shop is designed not only as a place to enjoy a beverage but also as a community gathering. Upstairs, their wellness studio provides a tranquil setting where customers can engage in Yoga, meditation and a variety of other wellness classes led by certified instructors.
Their mission is to enhance the physical and mental health of the community.
This year’s Pride event was again a great success. The weather was good and the crowds once again came to Worksop.
I offer my thanks to the Charter Trustees and North Notts Bid for their funding contributions, without which the event could not take place.
This year the Charter Trustees also funded a complex road closure to allow the parade to safely walk from the railway station to the Market Square.
It was great to see that some shops had dressed their windows in a Pride theme. I am aware that the cafes had a good day due to the additional visitors. I hope other businesses also gained from the additional footfall.
For further information about the work of the business forum email [email protected]