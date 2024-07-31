Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Firstly, I would like to congratulate Jo White on becoming MP forBassetlaw. As both Jo White and James Naish have both become MPs, changes have been made to the district council’s leadership, writes Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

At last week’s Extraordinary full council meeting, Coun Julie Leigh was appointed leader of the council and Coun Jonathan Slater deputy leader.

Coun Steve Scotthorne becomes cabinet member for identity and place, Coun Charles Adams becomes cabinet member for business and skills. I look forward to working with the new team.

I welcome a new business to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is the chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Zenbean is a business with a difference. Pauline and Jak have opened a pioneering establishment on Bridge Place in the heart of Worksop, uniquely combining a coffee shop and wellness studio under one roof.

Their business is dedicated to promoting a culture of well-being and enjoyment through quality, sustainable offerings and wellness activity.

On the ground floor, Zenbean operates a vibrant coffee shop offering a range of premium, locally sourced coffees and teas, homemade healthy snacks, cakes and pastries.

The coffee shop is designed not only as a place to enjoy a beverage but also as a community gathering. Upstairs, their wellness studio provides a tranquil setting where customers can engage in Yoga, meditation and a variety of other wellness classes led by certified instructors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”This year’s Pride event was again a great success. The weather was good and the crowds once again came to Worksop”, says Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Their mission is to enhance the physical and mental health of the community.

This year’s Pride event was again a great success. The weather was good and the crowds once again came to Worksop.

I offer my thanks to the Charter Trustees and North Notts Bid for their funding contributions, without which the event could not take place.

This year the Charter Trustees also funded a complex road closure to allow the parade to safely walk from the railway station to the Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was great to see that some shops had dressed their windows in a Pride theme. I am aware that the cafes had a good day due to the additional visitors. I hope other businesses also gained from the additional footfall.