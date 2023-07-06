​Mr Vape has opened on Central Avenue, offering all things Vape, and is open seven days a week.

Barkers Coffee Shop offers an extensive menu including breakfast, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, wraps and drinks and is located in the Priory Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

USA Chicken on Ryton Street has now reopened, having completed its refit.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

I would like to pass on my best wishes to Julie, who has owned and run Poppy’s Coffee shop within Eyres Furniture Shop for the last 17 years, on her retirement.

Poppy’s has now been taken over by Eyres and, following a refit, offers a varied menu including sandwiches, paninis, quiche, pies and freshly ground coffee.

Last weekend’s Food Fest event brought hundreds of additional visitors to the town centre. The event, which was organised by North Notts BID, was again a huge success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with demonstrations from celebrity chefs, visitors were able to try many types of foods offered by local suppliers.

‘This weekend’s Pride event will attract thousands of visitors to Worksop’, writes Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Many of these visitors will have walked through the town and hopefully will return to visit our high street businesses.

This weekend’s Pride event will attract thousands of visitors to Worksop.

The parade will assemble at Worksop Train Station from 11am before the colourful walk into town towards the Old Market Square for the main event at 12pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, we have an additional second stage located on Bridge Street, giving up-and-coming artists the chance to entertain the crowds.

The after party will be hosted by The Lockside from 6pm.

Bassetlaw District Council Enterprise Board met again this month and awarded grants of varying amounts to four start-up businesses. The applicants included a mobile pizza company, The Cleaning Lady, a psychotherapist and a nutritional therapist.

It’s nice to see that so many people want to start new business ventures.

The forum’s next event will be Worksop by the Sea in the summer holidays. It will see the return of the beach, with rides and entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are interested in helping Worksop Business Forum, email [email protected]