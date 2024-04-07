Business Column: Inside or out? Market traders could soon have that choice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Individual stall holders are of course business owners in their own right and sell a varied range of products.

I, like many of you, will remember the marketwhen it was on the market square and was enclosed by a wall.

The later modernisation of the square saw the market move to the top of Bridge Street, freeing up the square for leisure and events which now include the Christmas lights switch-on, Pride, food fest and the Remembrance Service.

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is the chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Those who had shops at the top of Bridge Street were not immediately affected as the public still had to walk past the shops to visit the stalls, but over the years the stalls slowly started to move further down Bridge Street.

Last year it looked as though things may be heading for change yet again.

During the levelling-up scheme planning, it was thought that market traders would benefit by moving indoors out of the wet and cold.

However, following a consultation with traders, the public and local businesses it was clear that there was still a need for the outdoor market, with the majority of stall holders wanting to remain outside.

It’s clear that there is a need for an indoor market, which may attract some stall holders inside and will also be the setting for small and start-up business opportunities.

Last month cabinet members agreed after considering the consultation results to continue with plans for the indoor market, whilst maintaining the outdoor market for those who want it.

The Business Forum again received funding from the Charter Trustees for our St. George’s Day event at the Priory Church on April 27. Escafeld return with their knights, ladies and medieval camp, along with ‘have a go’ archery, as well as birds of prey, crafts and other activities.