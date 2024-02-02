Business Column: Help us make town centre a vibrant place to visit and shop
The Charter Trustees have also provided funding towards the Christmas light switch-on and trees for the shop fronts.
We will continue to look for additional funding for monthly market day events which always bring additional footfall to the town centre.
One of the biggest events of the year is Pride, which will take place on July 13.
Again, our thanks go to the Charter Trustees who contribute the majority of the funding. This year there will be a road closure for the parade from the railway station as numbers continue to grow.
The high street has again seen some changes over the last few weeks including the closure of Utopia fashion shop which may become a gaming shop, subject to license approval.
The O2 shop has reopened after a refit. Kiss and Make Up have moved from Ryton place to larger premises on Carlton Rd
The two managers Allison and Ruth of the recently closed Thorntons Cardzone have opened Priory Cards in the Priory Centre, selling the same type of goods which they know from experience will sell well.
The ladies certainly know their business model and we wish them well in their start-up venture.
Eyres Furniture shop at the top of Bridge Street is to undergo a face lift. Work will start shortly to remove the paint from the brick work, bringing it back to its original look.
This is a massive project for an independent business with the works partially funded by the Heritage Lottery fund.
The Bassetlaw District Council Enterprise board met last month and agreed funding assistance for three startup businesses, Four G Football of Worksop, Dack Piercing of Retford and Next Step Films of Worksop.
If you are interested in helping the Business Forum to make the town centre a vibrant and pleasant place to visit and shop, please email [email protected]