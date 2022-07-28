Business Column: Great to see new businesses fill empty shops in our town

The crowd members were entertained by acts and groups on the main stage and the streets were lined with stalls, fair rides and partner organisations who were promoting their work.

The traditional Pride parade left from the railway station and walked up to Old Market Square.

The after party was hosted by the Queens Public House.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

The North Notts BID Food fest with its cookery demonstrations and food stalls was also well-attended and has become a regular event for Worksop.

I am pleased to see a few of the town’s empty shops have been put back to use as new businesses cometo Worksop.

These include Arron Philips Hair Stylist, Subway, a ladies fashion store on Bridge Place and HD Barbers offering cut-shave and hot towel service’s on Bridge Street.

The removal of scaffolding and boarding from the front of the Middletons site on Bridge Street has revealed the extent of the works that have taken place to bring the frontage back to its former glory.

The rear of the building, which has also been transformed, was previously an unused warehouse space, some of it not fit for use.

The skittle alley, which was enclosed in the 70s to make space for the garden department, has been reopened as a gated area of the site.

The Middletons site, which is now office and meeting space, is due to open shortly.

Work is also due to start at Eyres Furniture Shop.

This work will see the shop frontage brought back to its former glory and will add to the heritage lookand feel at the top of town.

I am also pleased to hear that the redevelopment of unused rooms and the old hair salon on the upper floors of the House of Elegance building have been transformed into holiday lets and will be availableto let shortly.