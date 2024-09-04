Business Column: Good to see refurbishment and new arrivals in town centre
They have completely refurbished the shop to create a light and welcoming space. They currently stock a nice range of clothes and accessories for the newborn to two years of age and are in the process of placing an order with suppliers for ages up to five years old.
The shop is well worth a visit, you can also get a detailed look at the products and purchase online at www.babybeanboutique.co.uk.
They are also looking at offering a personalised embroidery service shortly.
For the past few weeks Eyres Furniture shop has been wrapped in scaffolding and a protective curtain whilst the old paint work is removed and the brick work cleaned.
Some of the curtain has now been removed to reveal the original brick work. This work has been carried out with the assistance of a heritage grant, which was available to landlords and businesses at the top of town to enable them to bring their buildings back to their original look.
There is still some work to do, including replacement of some windows and flag poles and remodeling of the shops entrance.
It’s good to see the building returning to its original look.
Further down the high street on Bridge Place, the old Alitalia restaurant building has undergone a major refurbishment and will reopen shortly as a Mediterranean Restaurant and cocktail bar. The new restaurant now also occupies the unit next door which was previously an ice cream parlour.
The Business Forum is again working with North Notts Bid to create this year’s Christmas light switch on event. This year’s event takes place on November 23.
An ABBA tribute band will entertain the crowds at the time of the light switch on with other entertainers joining us throughout the day.
Enquiries and early payments for Christmas market stalls have been received from stall holders not wanting to miss our busy switch-on event.
For further information about the work of the Business Forum email [email protected]