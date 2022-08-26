The beach event was funded by the Charter Trustees and North Notts Bid. We are also grateful to the markets department who organised additional activities.

I am pleased to see that the old Bonmarche store on Bridge Street is to be redeveloped into an orthodontist practice, which will offer specialist dental care to children. I am told that currently some families go to Mansfield or Sheffield for this specialist treatment.

In a bid to respond to anti-social behaviour in the town centre and help make the town a more pleasant place to shop and visit, Bassetlaw District Council has successfully applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Danny Wilson, who spent most days at the Trader clock.

Guest columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

This CBO prevents Danny from entering a prescribed area of the town centre. Over the years both myself and Business Forum members have received complaints from the public, market traders and local businesses about his behaviour.

Since this ban, we have not received any complaints of anti-social behaviour around the Trader clock.

Changes have also been made to the Public Space Protection Order to eliminate the drinking of alcohol in the town centre. It is now an offence to drink alcohol from an open container in the town centre other than in licenced premises.

The Business Forum, along with Bassetlaw District Council, Shopwatch and the police are working hard to reduce antisocial behaviour and crime in the town centre to help Worksop become a better place for the whole community. If you see any anti-social behaviour or a crime, please report it.

Future events include Transport Day on Saturday, September 10, with a display of different types of vehicles. The Police will be available to help with bicycle theft prevention. There will also be a cycle maintenance stall.