Business Column: Events were a great success with more planned for our town

The weather was good, and the children enjoyed the activities which included free fairground rides, photo opportunities with the Alice photo boards, face painting and craft stalls where children could make their own hats and decorate plates and cups.

The event attracted around 2000 additional visitors to the town.

Last weekend we held our St George’s Day event with Medieval crafts and a tournament at the Priory Church and free fair rides, falconry display, food, and crafts on Bridge Street.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

We continue to work on our event plan with a number to come during the year, the biggest of course being this year’s PRIDE in July, details of which are being posted on Facebook, closely followed by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration in June.

Don’t forget if you’re out and about the Nectar Trail which is a joint venture with North Notts Bid, Bassetlaw District council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital Charity helps to bring visitors to the area and offers a wonderful adventure for the little ones.

We have a very active Shopwatch scheme in Worksop which assists town businesses in dealing with shop theft which can cost shops thousands of pounds.

Our members are in radio contact with each other, the police and CCTV control who are able to follow offenders as they leave stores and lead police to them.

Images of the offenders are also circulated to other stores by way of a secure system which was provided by the North Notts Bid to help us reduce crime.

Shopwatch members have the authority to ban individuals from member stores for up to two years. We currently have over 30 offenders with one year bans.

The scheme is designed to help make the town safer and, help businesses to keep their stock thefts as low as possible.